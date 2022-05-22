Analysts Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AJRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of AJRD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $39.34. 640,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $49.84.

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 595,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 65,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

