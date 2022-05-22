Analysts Expect Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) will report ($0.87) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($1.18). Astria Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($5.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Astria Therapeutics.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.34).

ATXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $17,323,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $11,158,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 23,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $44.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

