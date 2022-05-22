Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,343 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

