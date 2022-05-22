Analysts Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.27). Conifer posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conifer stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Conifer has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

About Conifer (Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.