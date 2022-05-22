Analysts Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) will announce $30.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.80 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $30.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $127.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.10 million to $128.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $137.05 million, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $143.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.60 per share, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $2,006,573 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

