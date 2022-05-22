Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will report $398.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $397.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.60 million. Nutanix posted sales of $344.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 52.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 747,258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $11,028,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

