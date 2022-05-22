Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.81. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGC. Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $556.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Steven A. Kass bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,657.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 17.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 242.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,403 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

