Analysts Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hackett Group.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million.
The Hackett Group stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $624.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Hackett Group (Get Rating)
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.