Analysts Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million.

HCKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $624.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group (Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.