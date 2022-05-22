Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) PT at C$12.95

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$5.88 and a one year high of C$13.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.79.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.