Analyzing Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) & Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -4.74% -6.15% -3.69% Cronos Group -36.04% -15.92% -14.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ayr Wellness and Cronos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cronos Group 2 4 2 0 2.00

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $45.86, indicating a potential upside of 678.61%. Cronos Group has a consensus target price of $4.37, indicating a potential upside of 29.02%. Given Ayr Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Cronos Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.97 -$16.95 million N/A N/A Cronos Group $74.43 million 17.09 -$396.11 million ($0.09) -37.66

Ayr Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than Cronos Group.

Summary

Ayr Wellness beats Cronos Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of March 25, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 45 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cronos Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. It sells cannabis and cannabis products, including dried cannabis, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and cannabis extracts through wholesale and direct-to-client channels under its wellness platform, PEACE NATURALS; and operates under adult-use brands, Spinach. It also exports dried cannabis and cannabis oils to Germany, Israel, and Australia. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.