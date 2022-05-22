Analyzing Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Innodata alerts:

17.0% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Innodata shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Innodata and Digihost Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $69.75 million 2.42 -$1.67 million ($0.17) -36.47 Digihost Technology $24.95 million 4.22 $290,000.00 $0.02 70.54

Digihost Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innodata. Innodata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Innodata and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digihost Technology has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 254.61%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Innodata.

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata -6.52% -16.73% -8.36% Digihost Technology 6.45% 2.53% 2.21%

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Innodata on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innodata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents. This segment provides a range of data engineering support services, including data annotation, data transformation, data transformation, data curation, data hygiene, data consolidation, data compliance, and master data management. The Synodex segment offers an industry platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an industry platform that provides marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

Digihost Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.