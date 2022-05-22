Analyzing iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iSun and SunPower’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $45.31 million 0.89 -$6.24 million ($0.52) -5.52 SunPower $1.32 billion 2.18 -$37.36 million ($0.15) -110.66

iSun has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iSun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -11.35% -10.00% -6.64% SunPower -1.23% -3.50% -0.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iSun and SunPower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00 SunPower 2 7 3 0 2.08

iSun currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 161.32%. SunPower has a consensus target price of $22.42, suggesting a potential upside of 35.04%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than SunPower.

Risk and Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SunPower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SunPower beats iSun on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSun Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements. It also offers commercial roof, carport, and ground mounted systems; and post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides residential leasing services, as well as sells inverters manufactured by third parties. It primarily serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

