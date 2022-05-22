Analyzing Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) & WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trustmark and WesBanco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 0 0 0 N/A WesBanco 1 4 0 0 1.80

Trustmark presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%. WesBanco has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.60%. Given WesBanco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Trustmark.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trustmark and WesBanco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $676.13 million 2.53 $147.37 million $1.99 13.97 WesBanco $617.75 million 3.11 $242.26 million $3.15 10.13

WesBanco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trustmark. WesBanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Trustmark pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WesBanco has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Trustmark has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 18.77% 7.74% 0.77% WesBanco 35.42% 8.42% 1.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Trustmark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of WesBanco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WesBanco beats Trustmark on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 167 full-service branches and 13 limited service branches; and 198 automated teller machines and 69 interactive teller machines. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 206 branches and 203 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, southern Indiana, and Maryland, as well as seven loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Maryland, and northern Virginia. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

