Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) to post $4.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $4.80 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $1.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 147.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $17.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $18.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.12 million, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $22.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

