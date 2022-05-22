Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) to announce $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57 billion. Arconic reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $9.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $9.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Arconic stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Arconic has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after buying an additional 991,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after buying an additional 791,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after buying an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Arconic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,064,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,763,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,684,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

