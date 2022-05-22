Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.30. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

