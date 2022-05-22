Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) to report $1.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. Aridis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,800%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.60 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $55.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $1.07 on Friday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

