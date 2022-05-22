AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7,223.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.74) to £111 ($136.83) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($123.27) to £120 ($147.93) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.77) to £120 ($147.93) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $205.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

