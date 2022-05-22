Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several analysts have commented on AYLA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

AYLA opened at $2.10 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DLD Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

