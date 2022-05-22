Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) & Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -26.82% -413.94% -24.37%

This table compares Babylon and Oak Street Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $322.92 million 0.14 -$374.51 million N/A N/A Oak Street Health $1.43 billion 3.02 -$409.40 million ($1.98) -9.05

Babylon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Babylon and Oak Street Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 3 0 2.50 Oak Street Health 0 4 8 0 2.67

Babylon currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 523.05%. Oak Street Health has a consensus target price of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 93.92%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Babylon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

