Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BASFY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($75.00) to €62.00 ($64.58) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. HSBC raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $12.95 on Friday. Basf has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.6673 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Basf’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

