BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, May 26th

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, May 26th. The 2.5-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 26th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOGY opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. BioGaia AB has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $31.09.

Get BioGaia AB (publ) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6179 per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Separately, SEB Equities upgraded shares of BioGaia AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

BioGaia AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.