BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMRN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $841,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,214,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,591.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,727 shares of company stock worth $10,786,429. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

