BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) will post $126.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.10 million to $126.74 million. BlackLine reported sales of $102.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $525.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $524.10 million to $526.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $633.09 million, with estimates ranging from $613.90 million to $644.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BL. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

