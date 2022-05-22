Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.28.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHG shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BHG opened at $1.92 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.
Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. Bright Health Group’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bright Health Group (Get Rating)
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Health Group (BHG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.