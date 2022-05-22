Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHG shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 601.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

BHG opened at $1.92 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. Bright Health Group’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

