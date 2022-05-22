Brokerages Anticipate ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). ALX Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 396,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $355.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.64. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

