Brokerages Anticipate AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). AvePoint posted earnings of ($2.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AvePoint.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million.
AVPT stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.28. 1,062,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,699. The company has a market cap of $964.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. AvePoint has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $12.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth $179,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 227.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after buying an additional 7,220,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $30,140,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth $12,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
