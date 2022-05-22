Brokerages Anticipate Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Clarivate posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

CLVT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,005. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.