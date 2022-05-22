Brokerages Anticipate Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embark Technology’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Embark Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Embark Technology.

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMBK. Citigroup reduced their price target on Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,069. Embark Technology has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

