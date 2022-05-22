Brokerages Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Post $1.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13. iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $12.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.63) to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. 619,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,056. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,311,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $126,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,446,138 shares of company stock valued at $40,556,398. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 63,385 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after buying an additional 267,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 216,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

