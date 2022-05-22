Brokerages Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) will post $54.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.87 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $25.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $208.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.21 million to $272.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $223.43 million, with estimates ranging from $192.90 million to $254.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.53. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 289.23%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $14,718,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $5,111,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 313,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

