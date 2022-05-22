Brokerages Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) will post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

LIND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $33,267.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,006,939 shares in the company, valued at $16,372,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,670 over the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. 331,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,125. The company has a market capitalization of $622.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.04. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

