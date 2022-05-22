Brokerages Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.36. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.87.

LITE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.08. The stock had a trading volume of 748,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,697. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.69. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $77.32 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average of $94.53.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

