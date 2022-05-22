Brokerages Anticipate Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Nyxoah posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nyxoah.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYXH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the fourth quarter worth about $2,895,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYXH stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

