Brokerages Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Post $0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,533,000 after acquiring an additional 83,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 620,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after acquiring an additional 292,977 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,327,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.