Brokerages Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. SkyWest reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.32. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 373,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,705. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SkyWest by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 20.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWest (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.