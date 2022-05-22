Brokerages Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post -$0.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($0.61). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($43.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($44.16) to ($42.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.68.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.74. 5,053,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,402,974. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

