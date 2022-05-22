Brokerages Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) to report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.61). Cardlytics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,299.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $349,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,480 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 172,072 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 499,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,797. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $134.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.74.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

