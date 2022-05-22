Brokerages Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will report $367.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $426.00 million and the lowest is $329.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $232.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 41.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,425,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,728 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after acquiring an additional 162,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,413,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,039,000 after acquiring an additional 241,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 51.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,696,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,147 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares during the period.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 5.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

