Brokerages Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will post sales of $90.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.90 million and the highest is $94.50 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $378.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.90 million to $381.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $401.53 million, with estimates ranging from $389.10 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of ELF opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.91. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,317.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,294 shares of company stock worth $3,067,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,128 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 410,754 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.