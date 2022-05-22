Brokerages Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Elanco Animal Health also posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

ELAN stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579,176 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,153 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,752,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,639,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,259,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

