Brokerages Expect EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EVgo.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million.
NYSE:EVGO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,017. EVgo has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in EVgo by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of EVgo by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
