Brokerages Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Evolent Health reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Evolent Health’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $147,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.43. 719,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evolent Health has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

