Brokerages Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will announce $543.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560.17 million and the lowest is $522.91 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $491.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 47.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $1,630,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 705.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 118,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 104,095 shares during the period.

INVH opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

