Brokerages Expect NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $1.08 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year sales of $14.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 million to $16.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $58.83 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $61.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextNav.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NN. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NN opened at $3.98 on Friday. NextNav has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,380,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

