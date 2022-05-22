Brokerages Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will post $171.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.40 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $145.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $708.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.57 million to $784.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $722.48 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $810.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 206,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.61. The RMR Group has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $47.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

