Brokerages Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Target Price at C$12.95

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTS. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$7.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.79. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$5.88 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.