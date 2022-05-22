Cable One, Inc. Announces Dividend of $2.75 (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 2.75 per share on Friday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Cable One has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cable One to earn $61.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

CABO stock opened at $1,192.09 on Friday. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,049.81 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,348.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,536.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,751.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Cable One by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

