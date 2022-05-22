Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

CLBS opened at $0.46 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 184,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

