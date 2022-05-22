Calian Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Calian Group stock opened at C$70.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$51.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$795.77 million and a PE ratio of 90.72.

CGY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$66,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,736,428.75.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

